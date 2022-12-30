McCaffrey (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

McCaffrey has been playing through the knee injury for about a month and nonetheless handled at least 16 touches and 70 percent of offensive snaps in each of the past four games. The Niners have been cautious with his workload late in games when ahead by multiple scores, but they've otherwise given McCaffrey all the work he can handle, including 32 touches just two weeks ago in a 21-13 win over Seattle. The matchup this weekend bodes well for his efficiency, even if he does lose some carries to Jordan Mason (hamstring) and/or Tyrion Davis-Price.