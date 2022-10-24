McCaffrey rushed eight times for 38 yards and caught both of his targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 44-23 loss to the Chiefs.

McCaffrey was just traded to San Francisco on Thursday, so his availability and usage was in question heading into this matchup. Once the dust settled, the dual-threat star wound up essentially splitting running back duties with Jeff Wilson (7-54-0), resulting in lackluster fantasy lines for both players. The good news for McCaffrey's managers moving forward is that the unique talent will have a full week of practice in Kyle Shanahan's offense leading up to an NFC West showdown against the Rams next Sunday.