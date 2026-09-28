McCaffrey rushed 15 times for 75 yards and a touchdown while bringing in four of five targets for 41 yards in the 49ers' 36-30 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

McCaffrey's carry total was modest by his standards, but he still outpaced backup Kaelon Black by 11 carries and four targets while also recording a one-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. McCaffrey was highly efficient with his rushing opportunities, and he finished second in receptions and third in targets for the 49ers on the afternoon. San Francisco's pass-catching corps suffered further attrition this weekend -- Mike Evans exited the game with rib and oblique injuries, while Demarcus Robinson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday -- so McCaffrey could continue to see his pass-game work creep up in a Week 4 home showdown against the Broncos next Sunday.