San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said last week that McCaffrey (knee) is healthy and doing well, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shanahan also mentioned the possibility of drafting another running back to join McCaffrey and 2024 fourth-round pick Isaac Guerendo. The 49ers traded Jordan Mason to the Vikings and lost Elijah Mitchell to the Chiefs in free agency, thinning out a backfield that was devastated by injuries last season. McCaffrey missed the first eight games with Achilles tendinitis and the final five games with a PCL sprain, ultimately taking 65 touches for 346 yards and no TDs in four appearances -- his third time playing fewer than half of the games in a season. He's apparently healthy well before the start of OTAs, but concerns about durability will continue to impact McCaffrey's fantasy value for his age-29 season ahead. It remains to be seen if his Achilles tendons, in particular, can hold up to the kind of workloads Shanahan typically has given him.