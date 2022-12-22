McCaffrey (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
For a fourth week in a row, McCaffrey is enduring practice limitations due to a listed knee issue, but it hasn't stopped him from producing on game days. Over the last three contests, he's averaged 24.3 touches for 145.7 yards from scrimmage per game while recording four total TDs. Assuming he gains clearance to play Saturday against the Commanders, McCaffrey will be looking for a fourth consecutive performance with at last 138 total yards and one score.
More News
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Set for limited practice•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Racks up 138 total yards in win•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Ready for Thursday•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Limited in walk-through session•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Limited on practice estimate•
-
49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Dominates Bucs with two scores•