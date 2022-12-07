McCaffrey was limited in practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaffrey endured practice limitations last week with the same health concern, but he eventually ditched a designation on the final Week 13 injury report. He proceeded to have his second-most touches (25) in a 49ers uniform en route to 146 yards from scrimmage and a receiving TD this past Sunday against the Dolphins. Assuming he gets through this week unscathed, too, McCaffrey will be set to dominate the backfield work for the team Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
