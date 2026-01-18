default-cbs-image
McCaffrey (shoulder) returned to Saturday's divisional-round game against the Seahawks, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

McCaffrey missed two drives for the 49ers but was able to check back in mid-way through the third quarter after dealing with a stinger. He should serve as the team's lead back, though the injury may limit his reps.

