McCaffrey took 16 carries for 145 yards and caught his lone target for eight yards in Sunday's 28-16 win over the Seahawks.

McCaffrey set the tone for Sunday's victory when he took a pitch off tackle for 72 yards on the first offensive play of the game. The MVP candidate was stopped three yards short of the goal line, giving way to Jordan Mason who finished off San Francisco's opening drive with a short touchdown. CMC finished the contest without a score and his lowest target total (one) of the season. The fantasy stud made up for those shortcomings by recording his most rushing yards since Week 1 on the tailback's best per-carry average of the season (9.1). The red-hot McCaffrey will face the Cardinals next Sunday, who rank in the bottom third of the league in terms of rushing yards allowed per game (123.9).