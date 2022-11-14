McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 38 yards and a touchdown while catching four of six targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Chargers.

McCaffrey struggled to find running lanes against a porous rush defense, but he salvaged what would have been a quiet fantasy day with a short score in the second quarter. Projected 2022 starter Elijah Mitchell (knee) returned from IR in this contest and nearly split touches with his new teammate. Fantasy managers shouldn't worry about Mitchell's presence too much, as McCaffrey still received 18 touches with San Francisco's offense at full strength following the bye. The fantasy stud's managers will enjoy the benefit of a late-matchup scoring boost when the 49ers take on the Cardinals in Mexico City next Monday.