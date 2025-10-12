McCaffrey took 17 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown while hauling in seven of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 30-19 loss to the Buccaneers.

McCaffrey scored his first regular-season touchdown since the 2023 campaign after being held out of the end zone as a runner over his previous five starts this year, and all four healthy appearances in 2024. The dual-threat superstar has been in the doldrums as a pure rusher this season (3.1 YPC), but he has off-set that with WR1 production as a receiver (46-444-3). In fact, CMC has finished with more receiving yards than rushing yards in five of his six starts this year, highlighting a peculiar start to his game logs. Fantasy managers could care less how their workhorse gets his numbers, so long as the overall production is elite, as it has been all season. McCaffrey will be asked to continue shouldering the load for the 49ers' shorthanded offense against the Falcons on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.