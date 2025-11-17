McCaffrey rushed 13 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns while bringing in five of six targets for 40 yards and a third score in Sunday's 41-22 rout of the Cardinals.

McCaffrey took full advantage of a soft defensive matchup en route to the fifth three-score game of his decorated career. After being held out of the end zone on the ground through the first five weeks of the season, CMC has run wild with six rushing touchdowns over San Francisco's last six contests. The improved rushing totals haven't come at the expense of the versatile superstar's production through the air, as he upped his stellar receiving line to 74-732-5 through 11 starts. A red-hot McCaffrey will set his sights on his former club in a primetime tilt against the Panthers on Monday Night Football in Week 12.