McCaffrey rushed 10 times for 23 yards and two touchdowns while catching both of his targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 35-13 win over the Dolphins.

McCaffrey opened the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and added another one-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The two-touchdown performance brought McCaffrey's career regular-season touchdown total up to 100. Exactly half of those touchdowns have come with the 49ers, as McCaffrey joins Marshall Faulk and Randy Moss as the only players to score at least 50 touchdowns apiece for multiple teams, per ESPN Insights. McCaffrey should continue to contribute as both a runner and a pass catcher in Week 3 against the Cardinals.