McCaffrey took 23 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown while corralling four of six targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 42-38 win over the Bears.

McCaffrey shouldered a heavier load on offense with star TE George Kittle (ankle) missing in action Sunday, resulting in a season-high 140 rushing yards from CMC. The 29-year-old's scamper to the end zone in the second quarter brought him up to an even 10 rushing scores on the year. McCaffrey has reached double-digit rushing touchdowns three times in his storied career, accomplishing the feat twice as a member of the 49ers. The versatile tailback's modest receiving totals on SNF puts a potential 1,000-1,000 season in jeopardy, as he would need 110 receiving yards in Week 18 in order to accomplish the incredible feat for the second time in his career. Fantasy managers should expect a heavy dose of the fantasy stud against the Seahawks with the NFC's No. 1 seed and a first-round bye on the line in the regular-season finale.