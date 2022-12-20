McCaffrey (knee) will be a limited practice participant Tuesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Coming out of their Week 15 win over the Seahawks on Thursday, the 49ers haven't indicated that McCaffrey suffered any setbacks with the knee issue that first cropped up following the team's Week 12 win over the Saints, so the running back's limitations to begin Week 16 prep are most likely a matter of maintenance. In the three games since the injury surfaced, McCaffrey has played more than two-thirds of the snaps on offense each time while averaging 19 carries and seven targets per contest. Another heavy snap count and touch count should await McCaffrey in Saturday's game against the Commanders.
