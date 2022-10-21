McCaffrey, who is slated to travel to San Francisco on Friday after being traded from the Panthers to the 49ers, is expected to be available for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report suggests that McCaffrey -- who was sent to the 49ers for second, third and fourth-round picks in 2023 as well as a fifth-rounder in 2024 -- will likely be used in a red zone package Sunday, if he does suit up versus the Chiefs. Beyond Week 7, once McCaffrey is up to speed with his new team's playbook, the dual threat back should record ample touches in San Francisco's offense, a context that will result in Jeff Wilson -- who has logged 81 carries in six games to date -- moving to a complementary role.