McCaffrey (back) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game against the Seahawks, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

McCaffrey initially dealt with a back injury in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's win against the Bears. Per David Lombardi of SFStandard.com, the issue was described as stiffness by the running back himself Tuesday, when he didn't practice, but McCaffrey got back on the practice field Wednesday as a limited participant and now is clear for Week 18. McCaffrey is four catches away from reaching 100 for the third time in his career.