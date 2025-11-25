McCaffrey rushed 24 times for 89 yards and a touchdown while corralling all seven of his targets for 53 yards in Monday's 20-9 win over Carolina.

McCaffrey showed no mercy to the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft after finishing Monday Night Football as the star of the game while earning his current club its eighth victory in the process. The dual-threat workhorse accounted for 42 percent of the 49ers' 340 yards of offense in his fifth game garnering 30 or more touches this season. McCaffrey continues to carry fantasy squads with 1,581 combined yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns scored in as many starts, showing no ill effects from his injury-plagued 2024 campaign. CMC will face a stiffer test in Week 13 against the Browns' vaunted defense, but there is little reason to believe that he won't command as many touches as he can handle Sunday.