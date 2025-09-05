Coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that McCaffrey (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan added that McCaffrey's calf injury "came up yesterday" in reference to the running back's limited practice Thursday, per Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News, and that he didn't take part in any drills Friday. With his status for Week 1 up in the air and a 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff on tap Sunday, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo are the 49ers' healthy backfield options in the event McCaffrey is inhibited or even sidelined.