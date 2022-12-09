McCaffrey (knee) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
McCaffrey maintained his activity level from one day prior, giving him just one more chance to get back to all on-field work before the 49ers potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. He was able to avoid the final injury report last week and then handle 81 percent of the offensive snaps this past Sunday versus the Dolphins, so a similar outcome may be in his future.
