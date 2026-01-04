McCaffrey rushed the ball eight times for 23 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Seahawks. He added six receptions on seven targets for 34 yards.

Seattle dominated time of possession, limiting San Francisco to only 42 offensive plays. That limited volume for all of their skill-position players, including McCaffrey. Even when he did get touches, McCaffrey was stifled by the elite Seahawks defense, with his longest gain from scrimmage going for only nine yards. Despite the disappointing close, McCaffrey concludes the regular season with an excellent 2,126 yards from scrimmage and 17 total touchdowns.