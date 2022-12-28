McCaffrey (knee) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Despite tending to a knee issue each of the previous four weeks of practice, McCaffrey has been producing on game days, recording 90 touches for 495 yards from scrimmage and five TDs over the last four contests. He managed just 58 total yards on 17 touches this past Saturday against the Commanders, but he salvaged his Week 16 with a one-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. While McCaffrey may have a cap on his reps during the entirety of Week 17 prep, there's a good chance he'll sidestep a designation ahead of Sunday's game in Las Vegas.
