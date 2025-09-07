McCaffrey (calf) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, though he's still "trending" toward playing after he was a "big participant" in the 49ers' team walk-through Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

McCaffrey had enjoyed a healthy training camp and preseason before he unexpectedly popped up on the 49ers' injury report Thursday, when he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to a calf injury. Though McCaffrey's 2024 debut was delayed until Week 10 after he suffered a calf strain last August that was later reclassified as bilateral Achilles tendinitis, the 49ers appear to be more optimistic that the 29-year-old will avoid any missed games this time around. McCaffrey was listed as a non-participant in Friday's practice, but he was spotted doing some running off to the side and downplayed the calf injury when he spoke to reporters after the session. McCaffrey's inclusion in the walk-through Saturday represents another positive indicator that he'll suit up, but fantasy managers planning on using the star running back in Week 1 will still want to keep tabs on his status leading up to 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. If the 49ers ultimately decide to hold McCaffrey out of the contest or limit his workload, Brian Robinson and Isaac Guerendo would be in line for enhanced roles out of the backfield.