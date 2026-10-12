McCaffrey rushed 11 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching all three of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 32-29 win over the Seahawks.

McCaffrey gave the 49ers a 14-10 lead with an 11-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. His 14 touches tied a season low, and McCaffrey has yet to reach 20 touches in a game, as the undefeated 49ers have been content to manage his workload to some extent in order to keep the star running back fresh after McCaffrey averaged over 24 touches per game in the 2025 regular season. The reduced workload hasn't kept McCaffrey from scoring five touchdowns across his last four games, and he'll look to extend his four-game scoring streak in Week 6 against the Commanders.