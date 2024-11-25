McCaffrey rushed 11 times for 31 yards (one fumble) while catching three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 38-10 loss to Green Bay.

The 49ers were without starting quarterback Brock Purdy (shoulder) on Sunday, which afforded the opposition to key in on McCaffrey's 14 touches. The 28-year-old also coughed up his first fumble of the campaign, adding insult to injury for his fantasy managers' box scores. Purdy's injury isn't considered serious, which bodes well for his availability and McCaffrey's point potential on the road against the Bills next Sunday.