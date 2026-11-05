McCaffrey (hamstring) was present for the open portion of Thursday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

McCaffrey was hampered by a left hamstring injury during the 49ers' last game, a Week 7 loss in Atlanta. Even with the benefit of a Week 8 bye, he didn't practice Wednesday, after which he touched on the health concern. "I had no idea (it was a hamstring injury)," he told Vic Tafur and Matt Barrows of The Athletic. "It wasn't too bad. Having the bye week was awesome. But now I feel great." Thursday's practice report will reveal how much work McCaffrey was able to handle.