McCaffrey (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

McCaffrey's status heading into Week 1 was cloudy after he was limited in Thursday's practice due to the calf issue before sitting out Friday's session entirely. However, after Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that McCaffrey was a "big participant' in Saturday's team walk-through, the 49ers were apparently satisfied enough with the star tailback's condition to clear him for the season opener. Though McCaffrey looks poised to handle his usual lead role out of the backfield, the 49ers could still aim to ease him with a lighter workload than initially planned if the team still has any lingering concern about the health of his calf.