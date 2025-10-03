McCaffrey rushed 22 times for 57 yards and brought in eight of nine targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 26-23 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night.

McCaffrey was the last man standing among the 49ers' front-line offensive players, so the fact he garnered plenty of attention from the Rams' front seven each time he took a handoff wasn't surprising. However, the versatile star once again made his mark as a receiver, logging his third consecutive tally of over 80 yards through the air. McCaffrey's catch and yardage totals were also both his third highest of the season, and with San Francisco projected to still be down multiple key players in a Week 6 road matchup against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 12, he should be in for a similarly busy day in that contest.