Coach Kyle Shanahan said after Sunday's 19-17 loss at Cleveland that McCaffrey suffered oblique and rib injuries during the contest, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After the 49ers deemed him questionable to return due to an oblique injury in the third quarter, McCaffrey got back on the field for one play that was canceled out by a penalty. He then went back to the sideline and then the locker room, from which the team ruled him out. Prior to his exit, he had racked up 52 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown catch on 14 touches. He'll have an extra day than normal to rest up before San Francisco's next game Monday, Oct. 23 in Minnesota, but if McCaffrey needs to miss time, Jordan Mason (5-27-1 rushing line Sunday) and Elijah Mitchell (two carries for minus-3 yards) would be the main beneficiaries out of the backfield.