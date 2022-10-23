McCaffrey is active for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Lindsey Pallares and Briana McDonald of the 49ers' official site report.

Three days removed following his trade from Carolina to San Francisco, McCaffrey will be available to his new offense, which comes as no surprise after both Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported as much Saturday evening. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports noted earlier Sunday that McCaffrey was in line for about 20 snaps on offense in his debut with the team, so it appears he'll be working behind Jeff Wilson off the bat. On the season, McCaffrey is averaging 4.6 YPC on his 85 rushes and also hauled in 33 of 43 targets in six appearances, meaning he still could be productive with limited usage.