McCaffrey (oblique) is trending toward being active Monday against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, "all signs point to" McCaffrey -- who is officially listed as questionable after being deemed a limited practice participant Saturday -- being available versus Minnesota, with the running back indicating after Saturday's session that he feels 'great.'" McCaffrey's Week 7 status will be confirmed when the 49ers' inactive list is posted approximately 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. At this stage, McCaffrey is looking like he'll be ready to go, though it's unclear if he could face any limitations with his snap count or workload if active.