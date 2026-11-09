McCaffrey rushed 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown while catching two of three targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-17 win over the Raiders.

McCaffrey got banged up in San Francisco's Week 7 loss to the Falcons, but a Week 8 bye allowed his hamstring to heal and the star running back handled 20 touches Sunday while scoring twice to bring his season total to 10 touchdowns. He capped San Francisco's opening drive with a one-yard touchdown run and added a 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter. Rookie third-round pick Kaelon Black led the 49ers with 70 rushing yards on 11 carries, but McCaffrey remains the lead back heading into a Week 10 trip to Dallas, during which CMC will try to extend a seven-game touchdown streak.