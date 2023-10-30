McCaffrey rushed 12 times for 54 yards and a touchdown and brought in six of seven targets for 64 yards and another score in the 49ers' 34-17 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

McCaffrey still bulled his way to a solid fantasy afternoon thanks to his nose for the end zone, but he saw a modest amount of rushing opportunities for the third straight game. The explosive back crossed the goal line on a two-yard rush and four-yard reception in the second and fourth quarters, respectively, yet his rushing yardage total was his fourth consecutive sub-60-yard tally. Nevertheless, McCaffrey has scored at least once in all eight contests thus far and will next face a tough Jaguars run defense in a Week 10 road matchup following a Week 9 bye.