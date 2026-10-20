McCaffrey rushed 16 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns and brought in nine of 10 targets for 53 yards in the 49ers' 23-17 win over the Commanders on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

McCaffrey, who's been subject to a markedly lighter workload than usual over the first weeks of the campaign, recorded season highs in rush attempts, receptions, receptions and targets on a very busy night. The star running back also contributed his second multi-touchdown tally of the season, powering into the end zone on a pair of one-yard runs in the first half. McCaffrey logged twice as many carries and nine more targets than rookie backfield mate Kaelon Black, so there's no naturally no question who the leader of the ground attack is heading into a Week 7 road matchup against the Falcons on Sunday.