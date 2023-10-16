McCaffrey (oblique/ribs) is undergoing an MRI on Monday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan noted Monday that it has yet to be determined whether the injury that forced McCaffrey out of Sunday's loss to the Browns is an oblique issue, a rib issue, or a combination of the two. Once the results of the running back's MRI are back, the 49ers should have a better idea of McCaffrey's availability for next Monday's game against the Vikings, but if he ends up limited or out in Week 7, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell would be next in line for the team's backfield touches.