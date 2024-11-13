Head coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey (Achilles) will be a limited practice participant Wednesday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

In his season debut this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, McCaffrey couldn't get much going on the ground (13 carries for 39 yards) but made up for it in the passing game, hauling in six of seven targets for 68 yards. The snap share he took on in Week 10 (88 percent) indicates he's able to handle a full workload, as he ceded just two carries (for five yards) to reserve backs Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo. McCaffrey's capped session Wednesday may be his reality for the foreseeable future, but he doesn't appear to be in any danger of missing Sunday's contest against the Seahawks.