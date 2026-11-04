McCaffrey (hamstring) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group reports.

Three key vets are not taking part in the first practice out of the bye Wednesday as McCaffrey, Mike Evans and Deebo Samuel are all sidelined for this session. McCaffrey has been dealing with a hamstring issue since the Week 7 game in Atlanta. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that McCaffrey is "not going today but hopefully a chance [Thursday]." The next few days of practice will be telling for McCaffrey's status going into Sunday's game against the Raiders.