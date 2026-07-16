49ers' Christian McCaffrey: Wins Best Comeback Athlete

McCaffrey was named the Best Comeback Athlete at the 2026 ESPYS, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

McCaffrey earned All-Pro honors while rushing 311 times for 1,202 yards and 10 touchdowns across 17 regular-season games in 2025, and also leading all running backs with a 102-924-7 receiving line (129 targets). Head coach Kyle Shanahan acknowledged back in spring that the team may alleviate McCaffrey's workload in 2026 in order to keep him fresh, a fair concern given that the 30-year-old handled a career-high 413 touches last year. McCaffrey himself has downplayed any workload concerns, and his versatility will help him remain a high-end fantasy producer even if any of Jordan James, Kaelon Black, Isaac Guerendo (pectoral), Patrick Taylor, Jordan Mims or Jermar Jefferson earn a larger role this year.