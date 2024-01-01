Coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that McCaffrey is dealing with a mild calf strain and won't play Sunday against the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com and Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News report.

With the 49ers having clinched the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC, the team has no reason to play McCaffrey in Week 18 at less than 100 percent. The star running back will thus target a return to action following the 49ers' first-round playoff bye. With McCaffrey not in line to face Los Angeles this weekend, Elijah Mitchell and Jordan Mason are available to handle the team's backfield duties, while Tyrion Davis-Price is a candidate to be promoted from San Francisco's practice squad.