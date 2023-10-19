Coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that McCaffrey (oblique) won't take part in the 49ers' first official practice of Week 7 prep, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

At the time of his departure from this past Sunday's loss at Cleveland, McCaffrey was reported to be dealing with an oblique injury that didn't allow him to return to action. Afterward, Shanahan revealed that McCaffrey also was dealing with a rib issue. McCaffrey underwent a subsequent MRI, and the results indicated that the running back avoided a long-term concern and may be able to play this coming Monday in Minnesota. Still, with no on-field work to speak of Thursday, his status will be one to watch closely the next two days to get a sense of his availability for Week 7.