McCaffrey (knee) won't return to Sunday's game against the Bills.
McCaffrey was ruled out at halftime after limping to the locker room in the first half. Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo will lead San Francisco's rushing attack in the second half. McCaffrey will finish the night with seven carries for 53 yards and two catches for 14 yards on three targets. His next chance to play will be Week 14 against the Bears.
