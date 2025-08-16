McCaffrey will not join Brock Purdy and the majority of San Francisco's starters in suiting up for Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, David Lombardi of SFStandard.com reports.

McCaffrey has been a full-go at training camp, but the 49ers will opt to rest him for a second consecutive preseason game. The veteran running back's final opportunity to handle exhibition reps will come Saturday, Aug. 23 against the Chargers, but it remains to be seen whether San Francisco will consider allowing him to suit up, or take a conservative to the All-Pro's health until Week 1. With Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) and Isaac Guerendo (shoulder) both nursing injuries, a combination of Patrick Taylor, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Corey Kiner and Jeff Wilson will handle backfield reps on Saturday.