McCaffrey (oblique) was working on the side with San Francisco's training staff during the open portion of practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

It's a step in the right direction, though not automatically enough for McCaffrey to be listed as a limited participant rather than DNP. An extra day ahead of Monday Night Football works out well for the 49ers; less so for fantasy mangers relying on McCaffrey or Deebo Samuel (shoulder).