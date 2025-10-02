West (thumb) is active for Thursday's game against the Rams, Briana Jeannel of the 49ers' official site reports.

West underwent surgery to repair a thumb injury that he sustained during the 49ers' Week 3 win over the Cardinals. He was unable to play against the Jaguars on Sunday, but the rookie fourth-rounder has been cleared to play in Thursday's road tilt. West has two tackles (one solo) through the first three regular-season games of his NFL career.