West (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The rookie fourth-rounder hyper-extended his knee in mid-August, which prevented him from playing in the 49ers' final two preseason games. West was able to open the week with a full practice, which puts him on track to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Seahawks. He's expected to serve in a rotational role at defensive tackle with Alfred Collins, Kalia Davis and Jordan Elliott.