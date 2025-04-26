The 49ers selected West in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 113th overall.

The 49ers have prioritized the defensive line in this draft and add another big body in West to go with Alfred Collins from the second round. West (6-foot-1, 316 pounds) has good quickness for his size and can collapse a pocket with his violent hands. Starting out at Kent State, West finished at Indiana and showed he could move up a weight class and still produce, as he was a big part of a Hoosier team that made an amazing run to the College Football Playoff.