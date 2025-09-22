Head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that West will need to undergo surgery to repair a broken thumb, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Despite the necessity of a procedure, Shanahan noted that West could play through the injury with a cast on his broken thumb, which means he has not been ruled out for the 49ers' Week 4 clash against the Jaguars this Sunday, per Branch. West logged two tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Cardinals.