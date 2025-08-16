West (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's preseason game against the Raiders, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

West hyperextended his knee during practice this past week, and San Francisco will take the conservative route by having the rookie fourth-rounder observe Saturday's game in street clothes. The injury isn't considered a long-term issue, so he could be available for the 49ers' preseason finale against the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 23.