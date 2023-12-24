Ferrell (ankle) has no injury designation ahead of Monday night's game against Baltimore, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
A situation edge player for San Francisco, Ferrell has 25 tackles (14 solo), 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his first season with the Niners after joining the team in free agency.
