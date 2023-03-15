The 49ers agreed to terms with Ferrell on a one-year contract Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Drafted No. 4 overall by the Raiders out of Clemson in 2019, Ferrell has been a colossal bust and had his fifth-year option for 2023 declined by Las Vegas. He'll attempt to get his career off the ground in San Francisco after recording just 10 sacks in 58 games for the Silver and Black. Ferrell should see snaps as a rotational edge piece opposite Nick Bosa.
