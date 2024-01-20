The 49ers placed Ferrell (knee) on injured reserve Saturday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Ferrell sustained a knee injury in the 49ers' regular-season finale against the Rams. Despite San Francisco having a bye week as the top seed in the NFC, he was unable to practice in the week leading up to the team's game Saturday against the Packers. Ferrell finishes the season with 28 tackles (15 solo), including 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 17 games. In his absence, Alex Barrett and Randy Gregory should see increased opportunities as depth edge rushers behind starters Nick Bosa and Chase Young.